ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Irish pub Ireland’s Four Courts is set to reopen its doors this week.

The Irish pub said it is holding a private event on Wednesday and reopening to the public on Thursday.

The restaurant is opening a year after it closed its doors after 14 people were injured when a car hit the Irish pub and caused the restaurant to catch on fire.

Since then, efforts have been made to reopen the Irish pub that is loved by so many in the community.

The owners of the restaurant have also been updating people through their social media on the renovations taking place to rebuild the business.