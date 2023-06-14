ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — An Irish pub is on track to reopen after a car ran into it in August of last year.

The owners of Ireland’s Four Courts posted a video on social media of the progress of the restaurant and bar, which is set to reopen in August.

Back in August of last year, a rideshare driver whose car hit the pub and restaurant starting a fire and injuring more than a dozen people, had a medical emergency while behind the wheel.

Officials said that while the building was structurally sound, it would need to close temporarily.

The Arlington community has continued to rally around the pub with people working on ways to help the business and those who worked there.

Now almost a year later, things are starting to look up for the business as they continue to rebuild, with the hope of being up and running by August.