ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Wakefield High School was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon after reports of a possible trespasser there.

Arlington Public Schools tweeted about the lockdown around 12:45 p.m. and asked parents to stay where they were and not come to the school. Instead, the school division asked them to be available to receive updates and instructions, as needed.

The Arlington County Police Department tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. that its officers were there after it received a report about a possible trespasser. By 3:05 p.m. the department tweeted that police found that the trespasser wasn’t on school property at that time and that lockdown would be lifted at dismissal and students would be dismissed on time.

Police still were looking into the situation.