ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington Police Department said a woman was assaulted and stabbed between N. Lynn Street and the Key Bridge on Monday Evening.

Police said that at about 9:00 p.m., they responded to the 100 block of Key Boulevard for the report of a stabbing.

Early investigation suggests the woman was walking in the area when the man approached her from behind, slapped her buttocks, knocked her to the ground, and stabbed her, resulting in injuries.

The man then stole the woman’s backpack and fled the scene. The woman was treated on scene by medics before being transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.