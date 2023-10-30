ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Police Department said a woman was raped in her apartment early Sunday morning in the Radnor/Ft. Myer Heights neighborhood.

Police said that at around 12:19 a.m., they were dispatched to the 1500 block of Clarendon Boulevard for the report of a rape.

Officials said a man entered the woman’s apartment, then went into her bedroom and threatened her.

The man then raped the woman before leaving the residence on foot.

Police asked anyone with information regarding this incident to contact officers at (703) 228-4173.