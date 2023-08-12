ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — The George Washington Parkway was backed up for at least two miles on Saturday due to a multi-vehicle crash and subsequent car chase.

At about 3:40 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-395 near Arlington County.

A man involved in the crash stole an Arlington County Fire Department ambulance that had responded to the scene and used it to flee.

The stolen ambulance was chased by police into D.C. when it stopped after crashing into another vehicle. The ambulance struck at least 10 vehicles.

There haven’t been any serious injuries reported at this time and the driver was taken into custody.

Virginia State Police is still investigating details.