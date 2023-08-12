ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Police Department said a man has died after crashing his moped crashed on Friday evening.

Police said that at about 9:45 p.m., they were dispatched to the 1900 block of Clarendon Boulevard for the report of a crash with injury.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who was unresponsive. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

The driver of the moped has been identified as 44-year-old Solomon Zeleke of Arlington, Va.

Police said Zeleke was speeding on Clarendon Boulevard on a moped when it left the road and struck a utility pole.