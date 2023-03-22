ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — A man shot himself in a rideshare car after an attempted traffic stop in Arlington on Wednesday evening, police said.

Ashley Savage, public information officer for Arlington County Police, said that Virginia State Police had pursued a car into the county.

Arlington County Police received notice about this chase and also learned that a person in the car had run out on foot. Police found this man entering a rideshare vehicle and tried a traffic stop when they say he shot himself.

Savage said that the man was taken to the hospital. The rideshare driver was not injured in this incident.

Arlington County Police did not have details about what led to the initial pursuit. They said that the man who shot himself was not the driver of the pursued vehicle.