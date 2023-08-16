ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for someone who exposed himself to women in separate cases, both of which took place on Monday, Aug. 14.

The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) said the first incident happened in the 3500 block of S. Ball St. in the southern part of the Crystal City area around 8:40 a.m. Somebody was walking when the man, who was in a parked SUV, started talking to her. It was during that conversation that he supposedly flashed himself, then drove off.

It was a little more than an hour later, shortly after 9:50 a.m., that police received a call about another exposure in the 400 block of 12th St. S. in the northern part of the Crystal City area. The same chain of events took place: the man was in a parked SUV and started to talking to someone who was walking in the area when he exposed himself to her. Then, he drove off.