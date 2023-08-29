DARWIN, Australia (DC News Now) — The U.S. Marine Corps said that an Arlington native was among the service members killed when an MV-22B Osprey crashed on Melville Island in Australia on Aug. 27.

Cpl. Spencer R. Collart, 21, enlisted in the Marine Corps on October 26, 2020, and was promoted to the rank of Corporal on February 1, 2023. He served in Pensacola, Fla. and Jacksonville, N.C. before he arrived at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe Bay, Hi. Collart, an MV-22B crew chief, received the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

Cpl. Spencer Collart (United States Marine Corps)

The other marines who died were Capt. Eleanor V. LeBeau, 29, the MV-22B Osprey pilot, who originally was from Belleville, Ill. and Maj. Tobin J. Lewis, 37, who was a native of Jefferson, Colo.

Cpl. Spencer Collart, Capt. Eleanor LeBeau, and Maj. Tobin Lewis (United States Marine Corps)

Three other marines had to be hospitalized due to the extent of their injuries. Hospital staff members treated and released 17 others.

The V-22B Osprey was part of a drill that included that included military members of Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and East Timor.