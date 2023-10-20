The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has been moved to an undisclosed location.

ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — A Muslim civil rights group announced Friday that it had to move its annual banquet out of an Arlington hotel due to bomb and death threats.

The Marriott Gateway Hotel told officials with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) that it could not guarantee the safety of the attendees or the guests at the hotel given a lack of top security.

CAIR officials said they have been having their annual banquet at the Marriott for nearly 20 years.

“I mean, it is very, very disappointing…disheartening because of many reasons,” said Nihad Awad, the executive director of CAIR. “No one should feel unsafe in America. No one should be concerned about their freedom to express themselves no matter how unpopular it might be to some others.”

Awad said the threats were significant in nature and they included “bomb threats, death threats, and threats to kill people — and throwing Molotov cocktails at the crowd and at the hotel, which is almost unprecedented for our organization.”

In a statement, Marriott officials said they make public accommodations and event space available and they want to “maintain an environment where everyone feels welcome, respected and included.”

But the statement continued that “after careful consideration, we have determined that we are unable to move forward with an event planned for this weekend due to significant risks to the safety of event attendees, guests and associates.”

Tensions have been rising since Hamas militants attacked Israel two weeks ago. Now, Israel is planning an invasion into Gaza. Dueling rallies have been held by those supporting Israel and those backing Palestinians like one Friday afternoon on the National Mall.

Anum Hamedani, who lives in the DMV, said the cancellation of the banquet “really hits me to the core.”

Hamedani said that as the war continues, there could be risks to Muslims, and that concerns her.

“I do feel that it’s extremely unfortunate that people would want to disassociate or not hear a voice that is just ending up for peace,” she said.

Awad said he agreed.

“It is very, very unfortunate that people elect to use violence and threats against innocent people just because they want to express another opinion,” he said.