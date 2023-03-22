ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — A new IKEA store is set to open in Arlington this summer — but it might not be what you expect.

IKEA announced on Wednesday that their “Plan & order point” will open in the Pentagon Centre shopping center on Hayes Street.

The company said that this order point is different from other stores — it will be centered around helping with interior design planning. If any customers make a purchase, it will only offer delivery.

A release said that customers are able to meet with IKEA staff for anything that may “require a bit more help,” but ultimately they will make arrangements to have their purchases delivered to their home or another delivery point.

This store will add on to two existing IKEA stores in the area — one is in Woodbridge, Va., and the other is in College Park, Md. Both of these stores follow IKEA’s traditional setup where customers can browse and purchase items to take home from the store.

IKEA said that this new store will be easier for those living in the D.C. area to access, especially via the Yellow or Blue Metro lines or via Metrobus.