WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) shared its findings Thursday from an investigation into a Blue Line train that derailed near the Rosslyn Metro station in October of 2021.

The NTSB report said that on Oct. 12, 2021, around 4:50 p.m., an eight-car train with 187 passengers and a conductor derailed while leaving Rosslyn Station and heading toward Arlington Cemetery Station.

The train derailed in a tunnel south of the Rosslyn station’s platform. Officials said that all cars stayed upright through the incident.

All of the passengers were evacuated. No injuries were reported, but one passenger was taken to the hospital and released, according to NTSB.

The report said that one of the wheels had migrated on the axel, causing the derailment.

According to the report, one Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) department was aware of a problem with the axels. The report said that the department tried to “mitigate” any related safety risks but did not monitor the issue any further.

“WMATA has since made improvements to its safety management systems and has plans to expand its use of trend analysis and related tools to identify and mitigate safety risks before accidents occur,” the report said.

WMATA posted a statement in response to the report on the platform X that said, in part, “Metro fully supports the NTSB Derailment report and thanks all parties to the investigation for their leadership and thoughtful approach.”