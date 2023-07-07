ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Fire Department rescued people who were trapped inside their vehicles due to high water on Friday afternoon.

The department posted a tweet at 1:35 p.m. saying that several vehicles were stranded near S. Joyce Street and Army Navy Drive.

Crews used rescue boats to get to the people trapped in the cars.

Several cars were trapped because of high water in Arlington on Friday, July 7, 2023. (Matthew Sonsalla / DC News Now)

Fire and EMS crews used boats to rescue people trapped in the cars.





Shortly after 1:50 p.m., Arlington County Fire and EMS said that all of the people had been rescued and were being evaluated. In an update a few minutes later, officials said that nobody was taken to the hospital because of the incident.

The area had been cleared by 2 p.m., but officials said to expect delays on the road.