ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington County’s Department of Environmental Services (DES) said people should avoid contact with the water in part of Four Mile Run Stream for an extended period after material from a dumpster ended up in the stream.

DES put out information about the incident shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday and said everyone should avoid the area that is downstream of North Ohio Street for 48 to 72 hours.

The department said people at a private home construction project were changing a dumpster when some of what was inside it got into storm drains. Because the storm drains lead into Four Mile Run stream without any filters, the material made its way into the water.