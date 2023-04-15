ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said that a Metro train hit someone at the Pentagon City station Saturday morning.

Metro Transit Police and emergency crews were on the scene at Pentagon City where a man was struck by a train in a tunnel at about 10:30 a.m. and pronounced dead.

MTPD said station cameras showed a man going onto tracks & walked into the tunnel under his own will.

WMATA tweeted at 10:55 a.m. that service at Pentagon City was suspended and that shuttle bus services had been requested.

Arlington County Fire and EMS said it was working with WMATA in the situation.