ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after they were hit by a Metro train on Thursday evening.

Metrorail first said that train service on the Blue Line between the National Airport and Pentagon City was suspended because the person was hit. They said the incident happened at Crystal City.

Arlington Fire and EMS responded as well. They said that the person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Metro said that shuttle buses were required during the response.