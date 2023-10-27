ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they took someone into custody after they received a report of a shooting in the Fairlington neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) said the report about gunfire came from the 3500 block of S. Stafford St. No one appeared to be hurt.

The person believed to be responsible for firing the gun left the area.

Within an hour of putting out information about the shooting, police said they had a person in custody and that officers were in the neighborhood to determine what led up to the shooting.

Because of the incident, Abingdon Elementary School was on lockdown for a time.