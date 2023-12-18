ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Two people were robbed at a metro station in Arlington Monday afternoon.

The robberies happened around 1 p.m. The Metro Transit Police Department went to the Clarendon Metro Station to meet the first victim, who was robbed at the Courthouse Metro.

While police were there, they found out about a second theft that had just happened at the Clarendon Station.

From there, police were able to find the two suspects and take them into custody.

Both suspects were charged with grand larceny.