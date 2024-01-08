ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police in Arlington are investigating after a boy reported that he was robbed by the same group of people two days in a row.

In a crime report, the Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) said the boy was in the 1500 block of Calderon Blvd. at 7 p.m. on Jan. 4 when he was approached by three suspects. One of the suspects pulled out a knife and threatened him while another person assaulted him and demanded his electronics. The suspects left the scene with what they stole – the boy did not need medical attention.

ACPD said the boy knew the suspects.

Just a day later on Jan. 5 at about 7 p.m., the boy was in the area of 15th St. N and N. Uhle St. when he was approached by the same suspects, as well as seven others. One of the suspects from the day before demanded and took the victim’s personal property and damaged his electronic device before the group left the area.

No injuries were reported from the incident.