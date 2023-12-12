ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man was found unresponsive in Arlington County Detention Facility Tuesday morning, prompting the Arlington County Police Department. to investigate.

Just before 8 a.m., first responders were dispatched to the report of a cardiac arrest. After arriving at the facility, they learned David Gerhard, 55, of Hedgesville, W.Va., was found unresponsive in the medical unit.

Arlington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and medical staff tried resuscitating him until Arlington County Fire Department medics arrived. He was taken to the Virginia Hospital Center and pronounced dead.

Gerhard had been held at the Arlington County Detention Facility since Nov. 20 on daily to comply with support obligations and contempt of court, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call (703) 228-4180.