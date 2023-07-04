ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Police Department said it was investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened early Tuesday.

Police said that at around 2 a.m., they were dispatched to S. Walter Reed Drive at S. Dinwiddie Street for the report of a vehicle fire.

Police believe the people in the car were traveling southbound on Walter Reed Drive when the car left the road, entered the median, struck a tree, and caught fire.

The man who was driving died at the scene. Medics took two passengers, both women, to the hospital with critical injuries.