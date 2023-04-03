ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said someone got into a woman’s home, went into her home, and sexually assaulted her on Sunday.

The Arlington County Police Department said it happened around 4:15 a.m. in the Ballston-Virginia Square area. Officers went to the home in the 3900 block of Fairfax Dr. after they received a report about an attempted rape.

Police said the person responsible for the attack left on foot. Investigators only had a generic description of him. The woman said he appeared to be in his 20s.

The Arlington County Police Department asked anyone who had information about what happened and/or home surveillance footage that could help investigators to call (703) 228-4244 or (703) 228-4241 to reach detectives who are working the case. People also can provide information anonymously by contacting Arlington County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).