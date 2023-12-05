ARLINGTON (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) identified 56-year-old James Yoo of Arlington as the suspect who fired a flare gun more than 30 times before a house exploded.

ACPD was called to the 800 block of N. Burlington St. after calls for gunfire around 4:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found that Yoo had fired a flare gun 30 to 40 times from inside his home.

Police obtained a search warrant. Yoo didn’t respond to any attempts to contact him and barricaded himself inside. When officers tried to execute the search warrant, Yoo fired several rounds from inside the home, according to police.

Around 8:25 p.m., the home exploded.

In a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, ACPD said that Yoo was in the home at the time of the explosion. Investigators found human remains and said that he is believed to be dead.

Residents in and near the duplex were evacuated before the explosion. There were no other injuries aside from the three officers who had minor injuries. The officers did not require further treatment.

Police said that 10 houses were impacted by the explosion. They have been providing the people displaced with temporary housing and basic needs.

The fire was completely extinguished.

Police were still investigating as of Tuesday afternoon.

DC News Now’s Randi Bass looked into Yoo’s background and found that since 2018, James Yoo had filed 4 lawsuits, acting as his own attorney in each one. One lawsuit was dismissed and found to be “indisputably frivolous” by the court.

In another lawsuit, he sued the state of New York, a court and a County asking for $550 million, claiming violations of his right to a jury trial in divorce proceedings.

In one of those decisions from a suit filed in 2018, U.S. District Judge Charles Siragusa wrote Yoo’s complaint consisted of “delusional-sounding allegations intermixed with other statements that seem more factual.”

The judge also wrote Yoo allegedly believed there was a connection between a conspiracy against him, the terrorist attacks on 9/11, and investigations into the 2016 presidential election.

At Tuesday’s press conference, investigators brought up Yoo’s recent posts on social media.

“We are aware of concerning social media posts made by the suspect and these will be reviewed as part of the criminal investigation,” said Chief Andy Penn with the Arlington County Police Department.

Yoo also had a YouTube channel that showed several hours of footage — mostly screenshots of the hundreds of pages of his previous lawsuits, his attempts to contact the FBI and DOJ and posts on his Linked In page.

Those posts to his LinkedIn profile, some of which were as recent as three days ago, were filled with anti-white rhetoric and allegations that his next-door neighbors and their young children were spying on him and plotting to assassinate him.

“Any time there’s a loss of human life like this, I think it’s there’s no other way to describe it – it’s just awful,” said Cam Healy, who lives on the neighboring street.

Throughout Tuesday, local and federal law enforcement personnel were surveying the scene, many of whom were working to figure out the cause of the explosion. There is no timetable for the release of a preliminary cause.

One man who lives nearby told DC News Now officers approached him and asked if he knew anything about Yoo, or if he had any interactions with him previously.