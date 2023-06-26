ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Several people were arrested Monday night and two of them were pepper sprayed by police because they were accused of trying to skip paying for their Metro ride.

The incident occurred at the Pentagon City Metro station just before 7 p.m.

Metro says two of the people became combative and pepper spray was deployed. Two of the individuals were treated on scene for exposure. There were no other injuries.

It comes as Metro is trying to crack down on fare evaders.

In Virginia and Maryland, it’s a criminal offense to evade fares with up to a $100 fine. In D.C. it’s only a civil fine of $50.

Roughly 40,000 trips go unpaid every weekday. Not paying their fares accounts for a $40 million loss yearly for Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Metro has plans to retrofit fare gates to make it harder for people to get through without paying.

Earlier this month, D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto introduced legislation that would give Metro Transit Police more authority when stopping someone for fare evasion. If they refuse to provide their true name and ID, they can be detained and subject to a fine of up to $100.

Some passengers are in favor of more enforcement across the system.

“It’s a reasonable enough amount that if you’re commuting with reason and logic, you should be able to cover and pay your fair share,” said Jake Griffin. “I just continue to see a lot of events at the Pentagon City Station and it’s not something that I ever thought that I would see.

Officials plan to install the retrofitted fare gate modifications systemwide over the next year. The estimated cost of the project totals $40 million, which is what they’re currently losing in lost fares.