ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — High occupancy toll (HOT) lanes to ease rush hour congestion in the national capital region are far from a sure thing.

The so-called “luxury lanes” collect a $40 toll each way. Maryland Governor Wes Moore would like to see more transportation funding devoted to mass transit.

Some commuters in the region say traffic is frustrating and that working from home is the desirable option.

“I would commute driving two hours into D.C.,” said teacher Michelle Boruah. “I thought the train might be better, but that would take two hours. As for these luxury lanes, $40 is just not attainable.”

The proposed metropolitan highway plan is under consideration in both the Maryland and Virginia legislatures.