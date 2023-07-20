ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) – A battle over the D.C. area skies has been taking place on the floor of Congress, the latest fight ending in a victory for those pushing to protect the current policies guiding Reagan National Airport.

In a 229-to-205 vote, a bipartisan group of lawmakers rejected legislation that would have allowed seven additional roundtrip flights at the airport geographically closest to the nation’s capital. Thursday night’s vote was a victory for lawmakers in the DMV, who have been pushing back against the plan brought forth by their colleagues across the country.

All four of Virginia and Maryland’s senators have pushed against the proposal, saying an airport that already struggles with delays would only face more problems with additional flights. They also cited safety concerns for the overcrowded transportation hub and worries that adding flights would take away the purpose of neighboring BWI and Dulles Airports, which traditionally have handled long-distance flights.

However, Delta-back Capital Access Alliance has argued that adding flights would allow for prices to decrease and give travelers to the D.C. region more choices.

“I think it would be really convenient not to have to drive all the way out to Dulles or Baltimore-Washington,” said Carrie Williamson, who was traveling from DCA on Friday.

Sen. Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, said he feels better about the debate following Thursday’s vote in the House.

The failed amendment was proposed as part of the FAA Reauthorization package, which includes money for airport improvements, as well as guidance for safety measures. It still has to go through the Senate, though Warner believes the version that passed the House should be the starting point in the Senate.