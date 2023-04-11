ARLINGTON (DC News Now) — A day after the Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA) asked the community to help them find two rabbits shot with blow darts, they caught one of the rabbits.

An AWLA spokesperson said that the organization caught the rabbit that had a dart in its body. The organization said that Animal Control officers caught the rabbit with help from “a call from a member of the public.”

They found the rabbit in the 700 block of N Barton Street. Officers took the rabbit to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center for treatment.

The wildlife center said that the rabbit’s injury was already infected when it arrived, but they told AWLA that they were doing their best.

If the rabbit recovers, AWLA said it would be released back into the wild.

AWLA said that calls about this rabbit and another with a blow dart near its head came in towards the beginning of April. They did not give any updates on the second rabbit.

Anyone with any more information is asked to call AWLA at (703) 931-9241.