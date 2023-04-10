ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Two rabbits with what seemed to be blow darts in their bodies were spotted in Arlington this month, according to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA).

AWLA said that their Animal Control department received several calls about the rabbits in the 700 and 800 blocks of N Barton Street. One of the rabbits had a dart stuck in its head area, and the other had it stuck in its body.

(Images courtesy of the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.)

Animal Control Officers responded and were working to catch the rabbits to transport for medical care.

AWLA said that this was the second time within the past 12 months that it has found projectiles or blow darts used on wildlife.

This behavior will not be tolerated here in Arlington. This is an act of animal cruelty. We put so much time and emphasis on teaching tolerance and harmonious coexistence with local wildlife in an effort to prevent acts such as this. When groups, associations, or organizations teach intolerance for living things or scapegoat animals for human-created conflicts, our wildlife pays the price. Statement from Jennifer Toussaint, Chief of Animal Control

AWLA asked that anyone with any information about the incident or who has seen either rabbit contact Animal Control by calling 703-931-9241.