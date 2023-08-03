The “Reclining Liberty” statue will be at the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington until July of 2024.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Lady Liberty will be lounging in Arlington for a little while.

The art installation Reclining Liberty arrived Thursday at the the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington (MOCA) on Wilson Boulevard where people will be able to view it beginning on Saturday.

Artist Zaq Landsberg created the sculpture, which originally appeared at Morningside Park in Harlem in New York City in 2021. It moved to Liberty State Park in New Jersey in 2022. Arlington was its next stop.

The Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington said that Reclining Liberty is 25 feet long. It takes inspiration from reclining Buddha statues in Asia, “which represent the Buddha in one stage on the path to enlightenment and are a theme throughout Buddhist art.”

“By merging the traditional Buddhist reclining pose and the quintessential American figurative symbol, Reclining Liberty asks the viewer to contemplate the status of the ideals the Statue of Liberty represents,” a statement from the museum said.

“Placing it within a few miles of Arlington National Cemetery, the Pentagon, the National Mall, etc, adds a new layer onto the work, allows for a new set of meaningful interactions with different communities, and adds to the local and national reevaluation of monuments; their history, how they function in public space, how they’ve changed from their inception, and their impact on society,” Landsberg said in the statement.

The installation opens on Saturday, August 5 with an official welcome from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. that features art activities, refreshments and live music. Landsberg will be there as well.

Reclining Liberty will be on display through July 28, 2024.