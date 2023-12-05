ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Questions remain about what caused a massive house explosion in Arlington on Monday night.

Retired Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agent, Scott Sweetow, told DC News Now that from watching the video of the explosion, it looked like a thermal event versus an explosive event, meaning he believes the explosion was caused by fuel and fire, not an explosive device.

Sweetow said viewers can see in the video of the blast that the explosion started on the lower portion of the house with what he described as “very energetic flames.”

He said a likely fuel source inside could have been propane tanks or gasoline and that the source of ignition could have been a match, a handgun or even a flare gun, which the homeowner, James Yoo, was repeatedly firing off on Monday, according to Arlington County police.

“If they were repeatedly firing off a flare gun, you’ve got your fuel in the form of propane, natural gas or gasoline and the source of ignition could be fire, a handgun, for instance, or firing a flare gun,” Sweetow said.

He said investigators have likely interviewed neighbors to gather what people in the area smelled in terms of possible natural gas or propane.

“Canines would have already been running through the scene and investigators would probably already have a pretty good idea of how this thing took place,” Sweetow said.

Sweetow said one thing that may have saved a lot of homes is that the fire department shut off the natural gas before.

“I think in hindsight, looking back, shutting the gas off was an excellent idea because you could see the amount of damage that started in that lower corner of his dwelling and expanded into his house pretty rapidly,” Sweetow said. “You could see the flame front, but if he had been filling the house full of natural gas, too, you would have had a much larger explosion.”

He said that strongly implies Yoo made some sort of a threat that caused them to take that action.

“That’s not the kind of thing you would do in crisis negotiation early on in an incident, go over and shut off the gas. So I suspect he must have made some sort of a threat,” Sweetow said.