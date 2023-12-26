ARLINGTON (DC News Now) — The holiday travel rush continued the day after Christmas, with some of the busiest travel days expected toward the end of the week.

Holiday travel had a relatively smooth start, but rain over the next few days could affect your return home.

More than 115 million people are expected to start hitting the roads or catching a flight here to return home.

Millions of passengers experienced relatively smooth travel during the holiday rush. According to tracking website FlightAware, only 157 domestic flights were canceled as of Monday, but more than 2,100 flights experienced delays.

Several U.S. airlines hired thousands of pilots, flight attendants and other workers to avoid the same travel nightmare of last year.

Last year, chaos with Southwest Airlines stranded more than two million people during the Holidays.

Southwest still experienced some trouble over the weekend with 2 percent of its flights canceled Monday and 16 percent of its flights delayed. The airline blamed the foggy weather.

This Thursday is expected to be the busiest travel day for the roads.

“Well, we got here a little early, so it wasn’t too bad for us,” said passengers Samir Abram & Lindsy Brochman. “Yeah, the traffic driving into Fredericksburg was a little out of control the other day. Traffic’s been bad, but the actual airlines have not been bad. We decided to come really early because we were afraid it was going to become a zoo.”

Experts predicted that the worst traffic on Dec. 26 will be between 1 and 5 PM.