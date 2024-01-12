ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Several Metro lines and stations are impacted by closures and disruptions for track work and improvements starting Friday through next Monday on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

During the closure, there is no rail service between Foggy Bottom and Clarendon on the Orange and Silver lines, and no Blue Line rail service between Foggy Bottom and Arlington Cemetery.

Shuttle buses are replacing trains along those routes. The Rosslyn and Court House Metro stations are also closed.

Friday afternoon, lines for shuttle buses ebbed and flowed, sometimes stretching around the block near the Clarendon Metro station in Arlington. Most riders didn’t have to wait more than five or 10 minutes for a shuttle bus.

Metro says customers should allow for at least 30 extra minutes of travel time along those routes.