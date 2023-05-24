ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — There’s a battle over the skies happening on the ground in the DMV. Some people are pleading for more long-distance flights to and from Reagan National Airport. But there is plenty of pushback.

The controversial plan, which has been debated before, centers around a federal policy that puts restrictions on how many flights of more than 1,250 miles can take off from DCA.

Reps. Burgess Owens and Hank Johnson, who are from Utah and Georgia respectively, introduced The Direct Capital Access Act to add 28 additional in- and beyond-perimeter flights at DCA.

Some people say it’s about time for that rule to change; others say it’s there for a good reason.

One person who opposes the proposal is Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeff McKay, who penned a letter to a U.S. Senate subcommittee expressing his concerns.

“We’ve had these wars before,” McKay told DC News Now in an interview. “Unfortunately, they pop up pretty frequently.”

The current perimeter was implemented in the 1960s, and according to the Capital Access Alliance, DCA “is the only airport in the country subject to the federally imposed perimeter rule.”

But McKay is not alone in elected officials in the area to oppose the measure. All four U.S. Senators from Virginia and Maryland are in lockstep, raising concerns about a number of factors — from the noise the additional flights could produce to the impacts it could have on Dulles International Airport.

“Your convenience does not trample the quality of life of people who live around these airports,” McKay said.

McKay said the proposed changes fly in the face of Dulles’s purpose, which is those longer-distance flights. He added it contradicts the federal government’s efforts to help connectivity to the airport, exemplified by its help in funding the Silver Line extension.

But some people, including Jordan Klevenow who lives in Maryland, would rather have more flight options closer to them.

“If you live in a highly-congested area, it’s going to have a lot of noise,” he said.

Brian Walsh with the advocacy organization Capital Access Alliance says the current policy is hurting people.

“Ultimately, [flyers] want more choices, which result in lower prices,” he said.

McKay pushed back on that notion.

Walsh said the policy impacts lawmakers, who travel from all over the country to fly to D.C., as well as tourists and schools who may want to explore the nation’s capital as part of a field trip.

“If you want to fly to San Antonio or San Diego, which are the 7th and 8th largest cities in the country, you’re out of luck,” he said. “There are no direct flights from Reagan.”