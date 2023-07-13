ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Reports of a snake was slithering around on the Blue Line Train at Reagan National Airport around 9:30 p.m. on July 12.

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority says no riders were harmed but were surprised and nervous to “find the reptile passenger on board.”

The train was then offloaded and taken out of service and Animal Control was called to remove the snake.

It’s not clear how the snake got onboard the train. The train was then parked in the yard overnight with the railcar’s doors left open. When Animal Control responded this morning, the snake was no where to be found, according to WMATA.

There were minor delays due to the train being removed from service.