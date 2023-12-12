ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — An indoor dog park and bar opened its doors to paw parents and their fur babies in Arlington County.

Snouts & Stouts, located at 2709 S Oakland St., quadruples as a bar and restaurant, indoor dog park, a doggy daycare service, and a doggy boarding facility. The establishment also offers dog training to tie it all together.

Snouts & Stouts offers annual or monthly memberships for frequent guests or day passes for visitors just wanting to feel it out and enjoy a drink.

Annual memberships will cost $365

Monthly memberships cost $45

Day passes will cost $10 on the weekdays and $15 on the weekends

People are free to come in but dogs will need to be registered before they are allowed to come and play.

Dogs can run and play while owners sit back and enjoy food and drinks while the “Dog Patrol” takes care of all dogs, making sure they’re playing correctly, having fun, and cleaning up after them.

The 6,000-square-foot and climate-controlled facility boasts a beer and wine bar, a snack café, a dog treat shop, monthly events, and more.