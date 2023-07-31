ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Thousands of people in the DMV woke up without power on Monday.

In Northern Virginia, Dominion Energy said over two thousand people were still in the dark after weekend storms swept through the area on Saturday.

One area of Arlington had the greatest loss of power. One resident, John Breslin, said, “It’s very frustrating.” Breslin and his wife toughed it out at home, but it was not easy, as the region was at the end of a heat wave. “Luckily, we got a little bit of a break. It wasn’t as hot as it was, but it’s been tough,” he said.

Once the power is back on, Breslin has another hurdle to tackle: Damage to his car from a fallen tree. “I’ve thought about cleaning it, but I’m worried about power lines and stuff. So, I’m just going to wait and be patient.”

Many of Breslin’s neighbors went to stay at a hotel while crews work to restore power.

Dominion Energy representatives said the power should be restored in the area by Monday night. If you have a power outage, make sure it is reported to the Dominion Energy website.