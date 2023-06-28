ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Starbucks union members in Northern Virginia are striking because of unfair labor conditions.

Nearly a dozen partners from the Courthouse location in Arlington, Va. demonstrated in front of the shuttered store, demanding a contract with their employer. The union joins at least 150 other Starbucks locations that are demonstrating this week following claims that the company banned Pride décor in some of its stores.

Shift supervisor Sam Dukore said Pride Month is an appropriate time to call for an agreement between the parties, citing discriminatory treatment of LGBTQIA2+ partners.

“They have been targeting LGBT partners at our store so everyone is protected,” Dukore said. “What we want is an actual contract with our employer. If we had an actual contract in place, we wouldn’t feel the need to go out on strike because we would have what everyone deserves, which is decency and respect on the job.”

Jayde Coler has worked at various Starbucks locations for years. She said she was drawn to the company in part because it offered benefits that include gender-affirming healthcare coverage.

She said as a transgender woman, that healthcare was crucial.

Though lately, she said it’s been difficult to clock the required hours to qualify for benefits because her store location has been closing several hours earlier than usual due to staffing shortages.

She added that store management has treated her unfairly which has led to losing some work hours.

“A couple months ago I was sent home for supposedly having an odor. This supposed odor was not anything other than something our store manager could perceive,” Coler said. “I was deprived of the money I’d planned on making that day.”

Coler and Dukore said that while the store sells Pride Month merchandise, they believe managers have been removing Pride Month decorations in unionized stores.

Dukore said that a contract with the store could create a grievance process for employees to pursue discriminatory allegations. He said that so far, efforts to negotiate a contract have been futile

Union members are not given enough notice ahead of proposed contract negotiation meetings to request time off from the store, he said.

Starbucks spokeswoman Kristen Stone said that “Starbucks is committed to progress negotiations towards a first contract where union representatives have approached contract bargaining with professionalism and have allowed both parties to discuss proposals.”

She also said that Starbucks Workers United has only responded to 25% of the 450 bargaining sessions that the company has proposed to date with local unions across the country.

Stone said no stores have removed Pride Month Merchandise from shelves and referred to a statement made by CEO Laxman Narasimhan earlier in the month:

“We want to be crystal clear – Starbucks has been and will continue to be at the forefront of supporting the LGBTQIA2+ community, and we will not waver in that commitment! Despite today’s public commentary, there has been no change to any of our policies as it relates to our inclusive store environments, our company culture and the benefits we offer our partners. We continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities including for U.S. Pride month in June, as we always have.”