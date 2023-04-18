The airline, which also had problems during the Christmas holiday, resumed flights later in the day.

ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday morning, Southwest Airlines asked the Federal Aviation Administration to ground all of its flights due to what it said was an “intermittent technology issue.”

Van Walther was heading to Salt Lake City on a Southwest flight out of Reagan National Airport on Tuesday. He knew all about the well-documented problems with Southwest Airlines during the Christmas holidays that left thousands stranded all across the country.

When he noticed there was a problem with seeing his flight information online, he wondered what was going on.

“I tried to check my flight this morning and couldn’t get on to the system and I thought, they are having a little bit of a challenge again,” Walther said.

Walther was among scores of travelers who had flights delayed due to a technological glitch that grounded flights for a few hours.

“I was a little bit reticent in traveling with Southwest, but I’ve flown with them a lot before, and I guess after watching what happened in December, I was a little concerned again,” he said. “But I looked at it, and they’ve been doing well so far.”

The airline issued a statement after Tuesday’s pause.

Southwest has resumed operations after temporarily pausing flight activity this morning to work through data connection issues. We offer our heartfelt apologies to Customers whose journey with us today might be delayed. Southwest statement

Katherine and Steve Grimes were visiting friends in the DMV from San Diego and likely faced a slight delay in their connecting flight to Houston.

“Our biggest concern is making sure his [Steve’s] golf clubs make the transfer in Houston,” Katherine Grimes said.

Steve Grimes added, “Absolutely — and that we get to Houston on time to get to San Diego.”

The departure board at Reagan National showed 15 delayed flights going to Atlanta, Austin, Texas, Chicago Midway, Columbus, Houston, Milwaukee and more at one time. The delays lessoned in the evening to flights mostly running on time.

Some travelers like Glenda Leonard weren’t worried. She and her husband were flying to Texas from the DMV with a slight delay.

“I traveled Southwest during that time — during Christmas time. We had delays,” she said. “And my flight was canceled, so they got me back out there two days later.”

Marquez Davis’ flight to Atlanta also was pushed back, so he hopped on an earlier flight. He said that Tuesday’s events brought back memories of December.

“Yeah, it did give me PTSD about it now but when I checked to see about the 4 o’clock flight and it was available, and one time I switched it,” Davis said.