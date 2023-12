ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington County Fire and EMS said North George Mason Drive at North Buchanan Street was shut down in both directions after a car crashed into a utility pole.

Fire officials shared photos of the aftermath on the X platform on Friday, Dec. 22.

The photos showed a black car with its back end crumpled and the utility pole shooting through the trunk.

Emergency crews said the scene had been turned over to Dominion Energy workers.