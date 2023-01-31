Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police found an unresponsive student in a bathroom at Wakefield High School. The Arlington County Police Department is investigating this incident as an apparent drug overdose.

At approximately 9:27 a.m. on January 31, police and fire were dispatched to the 1300 block of S. Dinwiddie Street for the report of an unresponsive boy inside a bathroom.

First responders administered emergency medical aid before transporting the student to a hospital in critical condition.

Four more students were evaluated at the scene.