ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for the person who grabbed a teenager from behind then took her into a wooded area where he sexually assaulted her.

The Arlington County Police Department said the attack happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Columbia Pike. The department received a report about it around 12:10 a.m. Monday, which is when officers went to the area of Columbia Pike and S. Four Mile Drive to get more information.

Investigators said the girl was walking Sunday night when someone started following her. She turned onto S. Four Mile Run Drive from Columbia Pike. At that point, the person grabbed her from behind and touched her inappropriately. She said he pulled her into a wooded area where he pulled out what the police described as “a bladed object” and sexually assaulted her. He left on foot, and the girl walked home to get help.

The Arlington County Police Department asked anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact Det. R. Munizza at (703) 228-4171 or rmunizza@arlingtonva.us. People also can call the Arlington County Police Department’s Tip Line at (703) 228-4180 or email information to ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Another option is calling Arlington County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).