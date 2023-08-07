ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A new live music and event venue is coming to Arlington.

The Filling Station said it well mark its grand opening on Friday, Aug. 11. The doors open at 5 p.m., and the show kicks off at 8 p.m.

According to a news release, the venue seats 50 people. It’s located at 4201 Wilson Blvd. in Ballston, right next to El Rey. The two spaces have the same owners.

The release said that The Filling Station has no cover charge and will host “a rotating schedule of musicians, bands and comedians.”

The menu comes from El Rey, including quesadillas, nachos, torta sandwiches, fries and wings. The bar will have 17 beers on tap.

The Filling Station will be open on Fridays and Saturdays through August. Starting in September, the location will be open Wednesdays through Sundays. The release said that a Sunday brunch menu would be announced soon.

On Friday, Leesburg, Va. band Cowpoke will perform at the venue. Arlington band Skip House will be there on Saturday.

You can find more details, including the full menu, future events and how to book your own private event, on its website.