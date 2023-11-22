ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sunny skies are making for a much smoother day of holiday travel across the DMV!

Some passengers arrived at Reagan National Airport (DCA) to head out of town for Thanksgiving.

Even though it was a busy day Wednesday morning at DCA with lines stretching down the entire checkpoint, passengers moved through the lines quickly.

TSA said it screened about 2.6 million Americans across its airports Tuesday and expected to screen millions more Wednesday.

Airport officials said when it comes to long lines, being prepared is key to a smooth day of travel.

Whether you’re a first-time flyer or a seasoned vet, it never hurts to check TSA and airline apps for any updates ahead of your flight.