ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Where you park on the street in Arlington could depend on what’s happening underneath the concrete.

New sensors are being installed underground — and the county hopes it’ll tell them a lot about what’s happening above ground.

One of the main uses of the sensors is using the data in real time to create a webpage that will indicate which streets have available metered parking spots.

The pilot program, which will take about three years to complete, will involve about 4,500 sensors. They will be installed over the next few months in the Rosslyn-Ballston neighborhood and the Crystal City-Pentagon City neighborhood.

The sensors have begun to be installed on 14th St. N, and a portion of the road will be closed on April 5-6 for the next batch of sensors.

“It’s really just another step in the whole sequence of tools that we use to manage the transportation system,” said Melissa McMahon, the project manager. “A parking space is no good to you if it’s never available, right?”

The county is looking to see how often spots are available on certain streets, and if they need to make changes to pricing or hours. For instance – sensors could show some streets with two hour pay-to-park areas are only utilized for 30 minutes at a time. Or, they could show there’s a block where spots are always available.

“Anytime parking gets easier around here the better,” said Arlington resident Kent Hummell.

McMahon said the pilot program is not just for the convenience of drivers — it’s for safety. She said circling the block waiting for that elusive spot can be unsafe, adding that’s when drivers might be distracted from the road, or the people walking or biking on them.

“We want to reduce all of the influences that cause people to maybe make decisions that are dangerous to folks,” she said.

Jada McFadden, who lives in Arlington, said driving in the county means “circling the block all the time and just trying to hope to see a spot.”