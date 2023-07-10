ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Lawmakers from across the DMV are making a vocal push against a potential change to air travel in the region.

Lawmakers are say that a proposal to bring more flights to Regan National Airport, including long-distance flights to new cities across the country, would be dangerous.

Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, both Maryland Democrats, joined Virginia Democrats Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, at a press conference at DCA on Monday. They discussed why they believe the perimeter rule, put in place decades ago, is still relevant and necessary.

“The last thing we should do is let Congress start to micromanage this again,” Kaine said.

The four argued that Reagan National is not equipped for additional flights, saying it does not have the capacity to add extra flights — specifically long-distance flights.

“An airport that is already struggling is going to have to essentially accommodate things that it simply cannot accommodate,” Van Hollen said.

The lawmakers were joined by pilots, including Mary Ann Schaffer, the United Airlines chief pilot.

“While it is truly my favorite airport, changing the rules will take Reagan from a convenient and efficient airport with some of the best controllers to overcrowded and delay-ridden,” she said.

The group also said the change would undermine investments made to both BWI and Dulles — including the new silver-line extension that goes to the Dulles.

Some groups, like the Capital Access Alliance, have pushed for the changes.

In a statement Monday, they wrote the changes could create “more than 1,000 new jobs, tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue, and more air travel choices for local residents.”

The group also said it believes the change would reduce ticket prices for fliers.