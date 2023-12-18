ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington Department of Environmental Services said water will be shut off for some residents while crews repair a water valve.

The 12-inch water valve repairs will be happening between 9 p.m. on Monday night into 4 a.m. early Tuesday morning at 3717 Columbia Pike.

Water will be shut off for residents and businesses in the area starting at 11 p.m. and will turn back on at 4 a.m. Customers nearby may experience lower water pressure during the repairs.

Columbia Pike will be closed between S. Monroe and S. Oakland streets during the repairs. There will be detours at S. Monroe St. for westbound traffic and at S. Quincy St. for eastbound traffic.

Customers with any questions or concerns can call the county’s Water and Sewer Control Center at (703) 228-6555.