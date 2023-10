ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Crews are working to repair an emergency water valve Saturday morning.

The six inch water valve leak is happening at 1233 N Courthouse Road. The leak could be affecting around 100 customers in a nearby high-rise.

The street is closed while repairs are being made. The repairs are expected to be completed by 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to reach out to (703) 228-6555.