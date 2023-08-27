ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — A woman was found unresponsive in her cell at the Arlington County Detention Facility on Sunday morning.

Abonesh Woldegeorges, 73, was found by deputies at about 7:02 a.m.. According to a press release, officers provided resuscitation efforts before Arlington Fire and Rescue arrived at about 7:10 a.m.

Woldegeorges was transported to Virginia Hospital Center where she died.

She was being held at the detention center after being arrested and charged with Trespassing by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority on Aug. 13. She was awaiting transport to Loudoun County for a prior Failure to Appear charge.

The Arlington County Police Department is conducting a death investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.