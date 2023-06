ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman was fatally stabbed Monday morning.

The Arlington County Police Department said in a tweet that it responded to the report of a stabbing in the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard at around 5:00 a.m.

On scene they found a woman suffering an apparent stab wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.

A man was detained in connection with this incident. Police said there was no ongoing threat.